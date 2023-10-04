Video: See Ramin Karimloo in a New Teaser for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Milan

The Phantom of the Opera, which ran this summer at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste, is set to run at the Arcimboldi Theatre in Milan from October 11-22, 2023. The production will be presented by Broadway Italia in its original language, English and directed by Federico Bellone (Dirty Dancing, Phoenix Theatre/Dominion Theatre and Mary Poppins, Italy).

It will be led by Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom) and Amelia Milo (Christine).

Watch a new teaser video below!

Since opening in London in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has played to over 145 million people in 183 cities in 17 languages and has received over 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony and four Olivier awards. It is considered one of the most successful musicals of all time and holds the record for the longest running show on Broadway and in 2004 was adapted into a film directed by Joel Schumacher.