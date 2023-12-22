Video: See Harlem School for the Arts Open for The Rockettes At THE CHRISTMAS SPECACULAR

After the show, the dancers met with two Rockettes to learn about their journeys to the line and receive advice on auditioning and performing.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

See video of Harlem School of the Arts Dance Teen and Alumni Ensemble performing on stage at Radio City as the opening act for the Christmas Spectacular.

Before the 10AM show, two Rockettes introduced the dancers from Harlem School of the Arts who - under the direction of Leyland Simmons - performed to Mariah Carey's "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," with Rockettes-inspired choreography by Jude Evans and Renea Rossi. After the show, the dancers met with two Rockettes to learn about their journeys to the line and receive advice on auditioning and performing.

Harlem School of the Arts is an important partner in the Rockettes’ dancer development programming and community engagement. Through this partnership, and many others, the dance company is connecting with young dancers to build a diverse and inclusive talent pipeline of future Rockettes, ensuring that dancers from all backgrounds see themselves represented on the Great Stage.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is running through January 4th, only at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets are available at www.rockettes.com.





