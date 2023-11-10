Video: MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway

Mind Mangler opens on Sunday, November 19 at New World Stages.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 2 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

Mind Mangler Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Are you ready for your mind to be mangled? Beginning tonight, November 10, Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion arrives at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a limited 16-week engagement through March 3, 2024.

"[This show] is three things- funny, magical, and heartwarming...hopefully," joked star and creator Henry Lewis.

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion stars original company members Lewis and Jonathan Sayer and is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller. The company also includes Bartley Booz, Brandon James Ellis, and Tom Wainwright.

From the minds that brought The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong to Broadway comes the hilarious new comedy by Mischief. Join the “Mind Mangler” as he returns to the stage following a disappointing two-night run at the Scranton, PA Holiday Inn Conference Center, suite 2B. His new two-man show solo spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your MIND…






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: MIND MANGLER Company Is Getting Ready to Hit the Stage Photo
Photos: MIND MANGLER Company Is Getting Ready to Hit the Stage

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion is getting ready for the start of previews, which begin this Friday, November 10. Check out pics ad the company meets the press!

2
MIND MANGLER Releases $30 Tickets For First Few Preview Performances Photo
MIND MANGLER Releases $30 Tickets For First Few Preview Performances

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion has released a limited number of $30 tickets for performances from November 10 – November 13.

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... In Rehearsals">(read more about this author)

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's PubExclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season OpenerExclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener
Video: Tituss Burgess Is Back at Home on BroadwayVideo: Tituss Burgess Is Back at Home on Broadway
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the RoadVideo: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road

Videos

The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
ALADDIN
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
HERE LIES LOVE
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You