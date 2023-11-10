Video: MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway

Are you ready for your mind to be mangled? Beginning tonight, November 10, Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion arrives at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a limited 16-week engagement through March 3, 2024.

"[This show] is three things- funny, magical, and heartwarming...hopefully," joked star and creator Henry Lewis.

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion stars original company members Lewis and Jonathan Sayer and is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller. The company also includes Bartley Booz, Brandon James Ellis, and Tom Wainwright.

From the minds that brought The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong to Broadway comes the hilarious new comedy by Mischief. Join the “Mind Mangler” as he returns to the stage following a disappointing two-night run at the Scranton, PA Holiday Inn Conference Center, suite 2B. His new two-man show solo spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your MIND…