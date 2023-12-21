Video: Leonard Bernstein's Stolen Baton Returns to the New York Philharmonic

Learn more about how a baton stolen in 1959 found its way back to its home!

By: Dec. 21, 2023

A new video from the New York Philharmonic details a fun story in which a baton from Leonard Bernstein found its way back to the orchestra's archives.

In 1959, the New York Philharmonic gave a concert in Bridgeport, Connecticut, conducted by Music Director Leonard Bernstein. After the concert, an avid Bernstein fan snatched one or two of the maestro’s batons and they were not seen again for years. That is, until the thief’s son returned one baton the New York Philharmonic Archives.

In the video posted this week, Jamie Bernstein shares the story. Watch below!






