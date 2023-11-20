Video: Joy Huerta And Benjamin Velez Perform 'Flying Away' From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

American Repertory Theater has released a video clip of Joy Huerta (vocals) and Benjamin Velez (piano) performing “Flying Away” from Real Women Have Curves at The Drama League Gala. Grammy Award winner Huerta (Jesse&Joy) and Fred Ebb Award winner Velez (Kiss My Aztec) contribute music and lyrics to the world-premiere musical adaptation of the play by Josefina López that inspired the HBO with a screenplay by Josefina López and George Lavoo. The book of Real Women Have Curves is by Lisa Loomer with additional material by Nell Benjamin. Music supervision is by Nadia DiGiallonardo; direction and choreography are by Sergio Trujillo.

Watch below!

Real Women Have Curves begins performances at A.R.T. on Wednesday, December 6. The Drama League Gala, held on Monday, November 13, was held to support the New York-based theatrical organization that serves as a home for directors and the audiences they inspire.

Learn more and buy tickets from $35 at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/RealWomenHaveCurves.

***

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical actress Sandra Valls (Prima Fluvia) and book writer Lisa Loomer will appear at the Tuesday, November 28, 6PM screening of the film at The Brattle Theatre, co-presented by A.R.T., The Brattle Theatre, and CineFest Latino Boston. Admission is free, no reservation is required.

Vallas will introduce the film and share her personal connection to the story and its significance to the Latine community. Following the screening, Loomer will be in conversation about her process of adapting this iconic film and why she things the piece is so important.

More information at brattlefilm.org/movies/elements-of-cinema-real-women-have-curves/.