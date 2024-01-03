Video: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tour's Joshua Bess Sings National Anthem At Broncos NYE Game

The production begins performances in Denver on January 23rd.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Joshua Bess, from Littleton, CO, was honored to sing The Star-Spangled Banner for his hometown team on NYE. He is currently touring with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR which will play The Buell Theatre January 23-28.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, the new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage with lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

The North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Ryan Edward Wise.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The 2023-2024 North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.




