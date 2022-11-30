Video: Idina Menzel Discusses Her WICKED Audition and First Time Singing 'Defying Gravity'

Click Here for More on IDINA MENZEL

Idina Menzel chatted with SiriusXM hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

During their conversation, Idina reflected on her audition for Broadway's "Wicked" and her first time singing "Defying Gravity."

Idina also honored Jonathan Larson's legacy and discussed how his death on the opening night of "Rent" affected her outlook on fame and life.

SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, hosted by SiriusXM's Chief Entertainment Anchor Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham airs Mondays through Fridays at 2:00 pm ET on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.