Video: Idina Menzel Discusses Her WICKED Audition and First Time Singing 'Defying Gravity'
Idina also discussed how Jonathan Larson's death on the opening night of "Rent" affected her outlook on fame and life.
Idina Menzel chatted with SiriusXM hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.
During their conversation, Idina reflected on her audition for Broadway's "Wicked" and her first time singing "Defying Gravity."
Watch below!
Idina also honored Jonathan Larson's legacy and discussed how his death on the opening night of "Rent" affected her outlook on fame and life.
Watch below!
SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, hosted by SiriusXM's Chief Entertainment Anchor Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham airs Mondays through Fridays at 2:00 pm ET on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.
