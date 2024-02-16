Video: Grant Gustin Teases His WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Trapeze Stunts

Grant Gustin is going from superhero to stage.

Ahead of the first Broadway preview of Water For Elephants next week, the former star of The Flash sat down on the TODAY Show to discuss making his Broadway debut in the musical.

While Gustin says he is leaving most of the big stunts to the trained circus performers in the production, he does have "some moving, some hanging" to do towards the end of the show.

"I'm on a trapeze but I leave the circus performing to the circus performers. I'm really just hanging from it as I sing. But they did make me go through some training in case anything goes wrong and I have to protect myself."

The new musical, based on the New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice, a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.

Gustin went on to tease the "unique" music in the show.

"It's bluegrass, kinda folk-y. It has a folk-y feel. It has musical theatre elements as well. We heard the full orchestra for the first time yesterday and it's incredible. There's banjos and guitars and woodwinds. These music's really, really beautiful and unique."

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Watch the interview here: