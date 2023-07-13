Video: Get a Sneak Peek at Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano & More in Rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny

Witness the cast of West Side Story prepare for their performance at The Muny. West Side Story runs July 15-21, 2023.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, Jerusha Cavazos, Yurel Echezarreta, Sean Harrison Jones and Ken Page will star in the epic love story, West Side Story, running at The Muny July 15-21, 2023. The classic and enduring musical is led by director Rob Ruggiero, original Jerome Robbins choreography reproduced by Parker Esse, with associate choreographer Erin Moore and music direction by James Moore. West Side Story is proudly sponsored by Edward Jones.

Watch rehearsal footage below!

One of the greatest and most powerful musicals of our time. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story is a love story that has endured the test of time. Tony and Maria find themselves in each other's arms in a dance of romance, but can they escape the tensions in the streets? The classic Sharks and Jets rivalry leaps onto the Muny stage for the first time in a decade. With the memorable "Maria," "Tonight" and "I Feel Pretty," this is your chance to fall in love with this story all over again!

Season tickets are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available beginning May 22. Muny gift cards for the 105th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit Click Here or call (314) 361-1900.




