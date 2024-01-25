Video: Get A First Look At La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA

Now on stage through February 11th, 2024.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Get a first look at the West Coast premiere of the brand new musical, MYSTIC PIZZA, based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture. Watch the video below!

Mystic Pizza has story and characters by Amy Holden Jones, book by Sandy Rustin (Clue, The Cottage), arrangements and orchestrations by Carmel Dean (Funny Girl, American Idiot), choreography by Connor Gallagher (Beetlejuice, Did You See What Walter Paisley Did Today?), musical direction by Kristin Stowell (Songbird), and direction by Casey Hushion (Mean Girls, Clue). 

Mystic Pizza began previews on Friday, January 19 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 20 at 2 pm; and opened on Saturday, January 20 at 8 pm (Press Opening), and will run through Sunday, February 11, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada. 

A new musical you’ll love at first slice!  Based on the classic 1988 Julia Roberts rom-com, MYSTIC PIZZA is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint.  The infectious score features mega-hits of the ’80s and ’90s, from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Addicted to Love,” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Take My Breath Away,” and many, many more!







