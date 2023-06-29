Video: First Look at Patti Murin, Carolee Carmello & More in INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLO

INTO THE WOODS is now playing at Pittsburgh CLO through July 2.

Get a first look at footage below!

Into the Woods features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by James Lapine.

Director: Scott Weinstein*

Choreographer: William Carlos Angulo

Musical Director: James Cunningham*

“Careful the wish you make!” This dark musical comedy by the legendary Stephen Sondheim is inspired by The Brothers Grimm fairy tales you loved as a child and reminds us that sometimes-granted wishes bring unwanted consequences.

The cast features Carolee Carmello* as The Witch, Patti Murin as The Baker’s Wife, Manu Narayan* as The Baker, Joe Serafini* as Jack, Kyla Jordan Stone as Cinderella, Jordan Tyson as Little Red Riding Hood, Gene Weygandt* as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Theo Allyn* as Jack's Mother, Conor Bahr as Steward, Allison Cahill* as Cinderella's Mother/Granny, Joe Carroll as Cinderdella's Prince/Wolf, Melessie Clark* as Lucinda, Alyssa Gianetti as Rapunzel, Haley Holmes as Florinda, Christine Laitta* as Cinderella's Stepmother, Jhardon DiShon Milton as Rapunzel's Prince, Brady Patsy* as Cinderella's Father, and Lu Zielenski* as Milky White.



