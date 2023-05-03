Video: Courtnee Carter and Douglas Lyons From PARADE Perform at the Future of Everything Festival

On Tuesday afternoon, the creative team behind Broadway musical 'Parade' - Michael Arden (Director), Jason Robert Brown (Composer), Alfred Uhry (Playwright) along with Courtnee Carter (Actress) and Douglas Lyons (Actor) joined thought leaders Michelle Obama, Naomi Watts Michael Kors, Fat Joe, Attica and Tembi Locke, Eric Ripert and many more as a part of The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival from May 2nd to 4th at Spring Studios, NYC.

Following the conversation, Carter and Lyons performed "A Rumblin' and a Rollin". Check out the video below!

The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival brings together the most revolutionary minds to explore the ideas forming what comes next. Over three days of unscripted interviews and interactive workshops, attendees with an eye on emerging trends will hear from and collaborate with entrepreneurs, artists, athletes, scientists and thinkers for a first look at the seismic shifts triggering the way we live, work and play.