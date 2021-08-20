Some of Broadway's brightest young stars will join the Times Square Project this Saturday, August 21, for their last performance before Broadway's reopening September 14th. Dance Molinari will be debuting an original song "We're Gonna Come Back", performed by the next generation of Broadway.

Cast includes Analise Scarpaci (Lydia Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire), Lily Tamboro (Understudy of Natalia Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire), Jonah Mussolino (Noah Gelman in Caroline or Change) and Zoe Glick (Young Anna in Frozen). Additionally, Sam Poon and Gian Perez of Sing Street join the cast to spearhead the project.

With Broadway's shutdown, Broadway veterans found ways to keep their voices alive - from online coachings, to virtual masterclasses, alternative creativity became the new normal through the virtual landscape. The one piece missing from that conversation is the youth of Broadway.

"When Broadway went dark in 2020, it dimmed the hearts of people, young actors, singers, and dancers, some making their debut on the Broadway stage," says Director and choreographer of the video and owner of Dance Molinari, Janine Molinari. ""We're Gonna Come Back" gives hope, resilience, and expression to all who were affected this past year, especially to the youth of Broadway, who are the future of theatre."

Executive Producer Brittany Portman (national tour of Annie), says "Producing "We're Gonna Come Back," is one of my proudest projects." Portman adds, "Presenting the cast on stage at the Marriott Marquis Theatre that my grandfather John Portman built brings this full circle for me! I am honored to be a part of this project and shine light on the incredible talent!."

The cast was the first to be back on the Marriott Marquis stage, and through their song and dance, they are able to bring the future of Broadway to the forefront: showing what the next generation of Broadway has to offer.

The video also features performers Audrey Bennett, Violet Tinnirello, Anthony Gianni Cipolla, Levi Pearl, Hinano Kuzakawa, Tanner Quirk, Zoe Glick, Mehret Marsh, Charlie Tassone, Suri Marrero, Alyssa Marvin, Charlotte MacLeod, Kaden Anderson, Jonah Mussolino, Bella Mae Mordus, Beatrice Tulchin, Gerardo Esparza, Kai Richardson, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Joshua Keen, and several choreographers, production staff and more.

Cast credits include: Frozen, Music Man, Lion King, Bedwetter, Mrs. Doubtfire, Caroline or Change, Unknown Soldier, Tina. National Tour Credits: Bronx Tale, School of Rock, Matilda, A Christmas Story, Annie.