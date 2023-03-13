Video: Baz Luhrmann Teases Possible ELVIS Stage Musical

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis film may be headed to the stage in the future! On the red carpet at the Oscars, Luhrmann hinted at the possibility of a stage musical adaptation of the film.

"We're really into making that happen," Luhrmann replied when asked about the possibility of an Elvis musical coming to Broadway. "It will be a bit like Moulin Rouge! There will be an Elvis stage musical. We're getting into that now."

He then went on to say, "I'm not sure I'll direct it, but I'll produce it."

This isn't the first time Luhrmann has discussed the idea of adapting the film for the stage. In September 2022, as BroadwayWorld previously reported, he told WhatsOnStage that he may want to see an Elvis musical

"All my shows naturally can become musicals," he said at the time "I don't know when but, without putting a sort of headline out there, I don't how how it wouldn't be at some point."

Elvis is a 2022 biographical drama film directed by Baz Luhrmann from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner. It chronicles the life of the American rock and roll singer and actor Elvis Presley under the management of Colonel Tom Parker. The film stars an ensemble cast consisting of Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Luke Bracey.

Elvis premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022, and was released in Australia on June 23, 2022, and in the United States on June 24, 2022, by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film was a commercial success, grossing $287.3 million worldwide on an $85 million budget. It received generally positive reviews, with Butler's performance garnering widespread acclaim. The cinematography, editing, sound design, costume design, production design, and musical sequences also received praise. The American Film Institute named Elvis one of the ten best films of 2022. It was nominated for eight awards at the 95th Academy Awards, and received numerous other accolades.