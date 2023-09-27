Video: Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer

Wish is set to land in theaters this Thanksgiving.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 4 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You

Disney has released the official trailer for Wish, a new animated movie musical starring Ariana DeBose.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new musical comedy “Wish” invites audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of the Academy Award-winning DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as King Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s pet goat Valentino, the epic animated musical “Wish” hits the big screen this Thanksgiving as the storied studio marks 100 years of moviemaking.

Video: Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
The official poster for WISH

Inspired by Walt Disney’s magical, musical legacy, the movie features an original story and characters, with seven all-new songs penned by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice. But perhaps this film’s biggest nod to the Disney legacy is in the title itself: “Wish.”

Whether it’s Geppetto looking up at the stars, wishing for his wooden Pinocchio to become a real boy; Tiana looking to the stars as she dreams of owning her own business; or Moana turning to the stars in her quest to save her island—so many of Disney’s most beloved characters are defined by their dreams. “Wish” celebrates that kind of passion.

Watch the new trailer here:







RELATED STORIES

1
Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo
Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL

This Fall, Jasmine Amy Rogers will star as Betty Boop! in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre. Learn more about the production!

2
Interview: Meet THE LION KINGs New Simba, Vincent Jamal Hooper Photo
Interview: Meet THE LION KING's New Simba, Vincent Jamal Hooper

incent Jamal Hooper took his very first bow in The Lion King as “Simba”. The show marks Hooper’s Broadway and Lion King debut. Below, he's checking in with BroadwayWorld to talk all about the role and his first night on Broadway! 

3
Video: Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a Very Rare Piece Photo
Video: Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'

Ahead of the opening night of Purlie Victorious, Leslie Odom Jr. appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss why the play is a 'very rare piece.' Odom Jr. also discussed why the play is 'meant to be seen' and not read, how he identifies with the character, and being a producer on the show with his wife, Nicolette Robinson. Watch the video!

4
Review Roundup: Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY Photo
Review Roundup: Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY

Ben Weatherill’s new comedy, Frank and Percy,  just opened at The Other Palace in London.  Check out what the critics had to say!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Plans' Rises to No. 19 on Both Mediabase's Adult Contemporary Chart and Billboard's Adult Contemporary ChartFIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Plans' Rises to No. 19 on Both Mediabase's Adult Contemporary Chart and Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart
Video: The Raven Age Release 'Nostradamus' VideoVideo: The Raven Age Release 'Nostradamus' Video
Sphere Sets First Movie Studio Collaboration With TROLLS BAND TOGETHERSphere Sets First Movie Studio Collaboration With TROLLS BAND TOGETHER
Maria BC Shares New Single 'Still'Maria BC Shares New Single 'Still'

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You