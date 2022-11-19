Video: Adam Devine & Sarah Hyland Discuss Reuniting in PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN

After appearing together in the popular sitcom Modern Family, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland are reuniting for Peacock's new Pitch Perfect spinoff series, Bumper In Berlin.

In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in "Pitch Perfect," Adam Devine's Bumper Allen moves to German y to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

The series also features Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil. The series features a variety of musical numbers from popular artists and original music by Ryan Tedder.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Devine and Hyland ahead of the show's premiere to discuss reuniting after Modern Family, their favorite musical numbers in the new series, and what original Pitch Perfect fans can expect.

Watch the new interview here: