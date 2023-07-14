Valerie Green/Dance Entropy Brings CLEPSYDRA to Socrates Sculpture Park

Performances are August 5, 2023 at 2pm and 5pm

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 2 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 3 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Valerie Green/Dance Entropy Brings CLEPSYDRA to Socrates Sculpture Park

Valerie Green/Dance Entropy has been curated by Socrates Sculpture Park to create "Clepsydra," a dance in conversation with Mary Mattingly's living sculptural installation "Ebb of a Spring Tide." The piece will be presented in Lotic Time, an event also featuring musical performances by Jazz Foundation of America.

August 5, 2023 at 2pm and 5pm

Location: Socrates Sculpture Park

FREE

"Clepsydra" is a dynamic site-specific investigation into movement, water, time, and sculpture inspired by and activating Mary Mattingly's "Ebb of a Spring Tide," the featured 2023 Socrates Sculpture Park installation.

Choreographed by Valerie Green, the dance will be performed by Angelica Barbosa, Sophia Diehl, Johnny Matthews III, Tsubasa Nishioka, Theo Qu, and Richard Scandola, and accompanied live by acclaimed jazz musician Ronnie Burrage.

"Ebb of a Spring Tide" features a 65-foot living sculpture titled Water Clock, fabricated on-site in response to the Park’s unique waterfront location along the East River, and a Flock House, expanding on the artist’s ongoing series of mobile, self-sufficient living systems that challenges notions of home and community. Central to the work is the way it refers to the shifting nature of rivers and water lines, and how the East River is not just a line on a map but an integral part of a larger water cycle. It seeks to highlight the impending threat of sea level rise in this neighborhood, while inspiring hope that we can prepare for a changing world through innovative design and a restorative relationship with nature.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHOS TOMMY at The Goodman Photo
Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman

Watch a clip of 'Sensation' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago!

2
Video: Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Photo
Video: Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes

Watch Entertainment Community Fund Chairman of the Board Annette Bening share a message for those affected by the WGA and SAG strikes.

3
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny

Get a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny, featuring Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, and more.

4
Loretta Devine Replaces Jennifer Holliday in New York City Centers PAL JOEY Photo
Loretta Devine Replaces Jennifer Holliday in New York City Center's PAL JOEY

New York City Center announced casting updates for the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. Joining the cast are Loretta Devine as nightclub owner Lucille Wallace and Jeb Brown as Tony, the gangster who’s caught her eye.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The GoodmanVideo: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Video: Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst StrikesVideo: Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
Video: Get a Sneak Peek at Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano & More in Rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at The MunyVideo: Get a Sneak Peek at Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano & More in Rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny
Loretta Devine Replaces Jennifer Holliday in New York City Center's PAL JOEYLoretta Devine Replaces Jennifer Holliday in New York City Center's PAL JOEY

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
CAMELOT
THE LION KING

Recommended For You