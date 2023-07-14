Valerie Green/Dance Entropy Brings CLEPSYDRA to Socrates Sculpture Park

Valerie Green/Dance Entropy has been curated by Socrates Sculpture Park to create "Clepsydra," a dance in conversation with Mary Mattingly's living sculptural installation "Ebb of a Spring Tide." The piece will be presented in Lotic Time, an event also featuring musical performances by Jazz Foundation of America.

August 5, 2023 at 2pm and 5pm

Location: Socrates Sculpture Park

FREE

"Clepsydra" is a dynamic site-specific investigation into movement, water, time, and sculpture inspired by and activating Mary Mattingly's "Ebb of a Spring Tide," the featured 2023 Socrates Sculpture Park installation.

Choreographed by Valerie Green, the dance will be performed by Angelica Barbosa, Sophia Diehl, Johnny Matthews III, Tsubasa Nishioka, Theo Qu, and Richard Scandola, and accompanied live by acclaimed jazz musician Ronnie Burrage.

"Ebb of a Spring Tide" features a 65-foot living sculpture titled Water Clock, fabricated on-site in response to the Park’s unique waterfront location along the East River, and a Flock House, expanding on the artist’s ongoing series of mobile, self-sufficient living systems that challenges notions of home and community. Central to the work is the way it refers to the shifting nature of rivers and water lines, and how the East River is not just a line on a map but an integral part of a larger water cycle. It seeks to highlight the impending threat of sea level rise in this neighborhood, while inspiring hope that we can prepare for a changing world through innovative design and a restorative relationship with nature.