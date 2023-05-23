Valerie Green/Dance Entropy Performs Culminating SU-CASA Performances Across Queens

The performance will feature a performance of HOME by Dance Entropy and a presentation by the participating community members themselves.

By:
Valerie Green/Dance Entropy Performs Culminating SU-CASA Performances Across Queens

Artistic Director, Valerie Green has announced that Dance Entropy will be presenting free performances throughout the borough of Queens as the culmination of their SU-CASA residency. SU-CASA is an expanded creative aging program for older New Yorkers from the New York City Council, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and the NYC Department for the Aging.

Dance Entropy and its teaching artists have been leading onsite movement workshops with older adults across Queens and now will be presenting a free performance series onsite at each center.

The performance will feature a performance of HOME by Dance Entropy and a presentation by the participating community members themselves.

These FREE Performances will be presented on the following dates & locations:

Monday June 12, 11am-12pm

Rego Park Neighborhood Senior Center 

97-30 Queens Blvd. 

Rego Park, NY 11374

Tuesday June 13, 11am-12pm

Elmcor's Golden Phoenix Club Two

95-18 Northern Blvd.

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Wednesday June 14, 10am-11am

Hanac Ravenswood Older Adult Center 

34-35A 12th Street

Astoria, NY 11106



Placeholder
