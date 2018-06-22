VIDEO: Zachary Quinto, Harvey Fierstein, Matt Bomer, Mary Louise Parker, & More Join Together to Erase Hate

Matt Bomer, Mary Louise Parker, Annaleigh Ashford, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Zachary Quinto, and Benjamin Washington join forces in a powerful new PSA to #EraseHate along with the Matthew Shepard Foundation and Tectonic Theater Project.

Matthew Shepard was murdered twenty years ago in the town of Laramie, Wyoming. The Matthew Shepard Foundation was founded soon after and members of Tectonic Theater Project traveled from New York to Laramie to conduct interviews with the people of the town. These interviews formed the basis of The Laramie Project, which has become one of the most performed contemporary plays in the world. The Matthew Shepard Foundation and Tectonic Theater Project will present a benefit reading of The Laramie Project this September to honor the progress made over the last two decades to erase hate.



Proceeds from LARAMIE: A LEGACY will benefit both the Matthew Shepard Foundation and Tectonic Theater Project, and their concurrent missions to educate and erase hate across the country through theater and activism. Company initiatives include Tectonic Theater Project's Moment Work Institute, which trains over 1,000 students and emerging artists each year in Tectonic's unique and powerful theater-making technique and The Matthew Shepard Foundation's continuing programs to foster a more caring and just world, including hate crime trainings for hundreds of police annually. Click here to read more!

