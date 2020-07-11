VIDEO: ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Cast Members Chat at at Paley Front Row 2020

Stars of NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Lauren Graham, and Peter Gallagher), along with creator Austin Winsberg and choreographer Mandy Moore, gathered at Paley Front Row 2020 to celebrate their show.

Topics include: the show's "mission statement" of empathy; Levy's "genuinely moved" reactions to watching her castmates perform; Graham's depiction of Joan as more than a "tough boss lady"; Astin and Stewart's praise for their vulnerable, flawed characters; Newell's thoughts on Mo's outward confidence and inner fears; crafting authentic stories with elements from the actors' real lives; inspiration from Winsberg's father, who had PSP, and from Gallagher's mother's Alzheimer's disease; working with the Deaf West Theatre; the audacious "American Pie" number in the season finale; and finding Mitch's physical limitations as well as his pre-disease persona.

Check out the full panel below!

