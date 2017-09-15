VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy & Marc Shaiman Celebrate SISTER ACT's 25th Anniversary on THE VIEW

On this week's THE VIEW, host Whoopi Goldberg was joined by Kathy Najimy, Beth Fowler, and composer Marc Shaiman for a special 25th Anniversary celebration of the 1992 musical film, SISTER ACT. Although Dame Maggie Smith, who portrayed Mother Superior in the movie, was not able to appear in person, she sent along a special message to the cast. And, Whoopi led the group in a performance of "I Will Follow Him," from the classic film, with Shaiman on piano. Check out the clips below!

A staged musical version of SISTER ACT, based on the hit 1992 film, featured music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. After having a regional premiere in 2006 in Pasadena, California, the original West End production opened in 2009 at the London Palladium, starring Patina Miller and produced by Stage Entertainment and Whoopi Goldberg.

Subsequent productions have been produced, including a Broadway run at the Broadway Theatre in 2011. The show has since ran in many countries around the world.

