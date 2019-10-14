VIDEO: Watch the Season Three Trailer for THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, Featuring 'Perfectly Marvelous' from CABARET

Amazon Prime has released the trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season three, which features the song "Perfectly Marvelous" from Cabaret!

Watch the trailer below!

In season three, Midge and Susie discover that LIFE ON TOUR with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they'll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) and stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, and Kevin Pollak.

The season three trailer introduces two new characters played by Gilmore Girl alum Liza Weil and THIS IS US star Sterling K. Brown.

In the trailer, Weil's unnamed character sits on a bed chatting with Midge Maisel (Brosnahan) about her job. "You see the world," Weil's character says. "The audiences, when they're great, are really great and you're not having to go to your grave not having done anything interesting."

Sterling K. Brown's character, who appears to be a comedy booker, is seen in the trailer talking to Susie Myerson (Borstein). He says to her, "Is your girl gonna get good?" to which she replies, "She is gonna be a god damn legend."

The third season ofThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres December 6 on Amazon Prime Video.





