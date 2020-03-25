VIDEO: WAITRESS Star NaTasha Yvette Williams Belts Out 'I Didn't Plan It'

Broadway Sings for Pride posted a terrific clip today of Waitress alum, NaTasha Yvette Williams, performing "I Didn't Plan It" during her solo show, It's Just Love, at The Green Room 42 this past November.

Watch her belt out the tune here:

NaTasha has been seen on Broadway in Waitress, Chicago A Night with Janis Joplin , The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, The Color Purple and has performed in venues such as Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Indianapolis Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, Ottawa Symphony, and more, in addition to her career as a recording artist.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You