VIDEO: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Sings In Solidarity with Black Lives Matter
The cast of Ain't Too Proud on Broadway has reunited virtually for a special performance in tribute to the fight to end police brutality and in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.
Check out the full cast below performing a moving rendition of The Temptations classic, "I Wish It Would Rain."
From the cast of @AintTooProud, #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/rXnHZO4BKp- Ain't Too Proud (@AintTooProud) June 4, 2020
Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.
The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.
This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Progress is being made in the world of musical theatre today, as OnStage Blog's Chris Peterson reports that Hairspray creator Marc Shaiman and Scott W... (read more)
Chris Trousdale, Former Member of DREAM STREET Who Began Career on Broadway, Has Died at 34
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and musicians Chris Trousdale has passed away. TMZ has reported that he passed away due to COVID-19. He... (read more)
Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'
Lea has now issued an apology in response. 'I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,' says Michele. 'We can all grow and chan... (read more)
Amber Riley Responds to Lea Michele Drama With 'I Don't Give a S---. People Are Out Here Dying'
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The late... (read more)
PETER PAN LIVE!, Starring Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Louderman, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 4... (read more)
VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs a Tiny Desk Concert
Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.... (read more)