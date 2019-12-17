VIDEO: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG's Mischief Theatre Reveals Trailer for New TV Series

Click Here for More Articles on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The Goes Wrong Show is set to debut on the BBC December 23 with a Christmas special.

Check out the BBC trailer below!

The six-part series from The Play That Goes Wrong's Mischief Theatre begins with The Spirit of Christmas, following the Cornley Drama Society as they present the story of Santa and his elves trying to bring festive happiness to a sad little girl and her constantly-fighting parents.

Every week, the members of the Cornley Dramatic Society perform a half-hour play - live! - on BBC1 : a horror story, a wartime drama, a legal thriller, a period romance, a deep south melodrama and a Christmas fable. And every week, the performance goes horribly wrong.

The cast includes Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill, Henry Shields, Henry Lewis, Dave Hearn, Bryony Corrigan, Chris Leask, and Jonathan Sayer, each playing an amateur actor.

Mischief Theatre, led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer, was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.

The Play That Goes Wrong was awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards.





