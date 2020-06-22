VIDEO: THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Shares Narrative Music Video to Support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, MusiCares, and Swans for Relief

Here comes The Marvelous Music of Maisel, led by Amy Sherman-Palladino's vision, while following COVID-19 stay home orders. With all of the show's dancers, musicians, cast and crew staying home, the teams collaborated, while remaining socially distant, to create a beautifully produced and inspiring 10-minute narrative music extravaganza, featuring the series' original songs and performers.

Watch the video below!

The video was made to raise awareness and support for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, MusiCares, and Swans for Relief.

Shot in just three days, more than 60 people put this together. It opens with Ryan Farrell as Brye Adler, the host of "Miami After Dark." Farrell filmed from his home in Brooklyn, which he redressed to match the show's Miami aesthetic.

According to Variety, the "Miami After Dark" narrative is inspired by episode 5 of Season 3, as Midge Maisel and Lenny Bruce have a night on the town in Florida. The video includes performances of original "Maisel" songs "One Less Angel" and "No One Has To Know" as well the original recording of "Strike Up The Band."

The video includes vocalist Darius de Haas (the singing voice of 'Maisel's' Shy Baldwin) and the series' The Silver Belles singing trio (Markita Prescott, Alysha Deslorieux and Brennyn Lark), who filmed in different cities. The video also features 19 tap dancers and 20 musicians who took part in the show's third season. s

Leigh Silverman directed the video and also directed the actors and performers remotely, while choreographer Marguerite Derricks also directed the tap dancers virtually.

Read the original article on Variety.

