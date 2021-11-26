VIDEO: Stacy Keach Talks Starring With Harris Yulin in VIENNA Virtual Play

Revered actors and interpreters of Shakespearean works, Harris Yulin and Stacy Keach join forces for the upcoming limited run performance of Vienna, by playwright Jim McGrath. Streaming online beginning Sunday, November 28, 2021, Vienna, explores the relationship between Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung, widely considered to be the fathers of psychotherapy, whose bond and eventual breakup is expertly portrayed by Yulin (Freud) and Keach (Jung) in this World Premiere Zoom presentation.

Much like those which they portray, Yulin and Keach have shared an enduring personal friendship and a professional collaboration that has lasted for over fifty years. Their respective careers, together with their personal insights into these revolutionary characters, provide an inspired backdrop for play's rich tapestry.

BroadwayWorld's Chloe Rabinowitz spoke with Keach about Stacy Keach Zoom Theater, starring alongside his longtime friend, and much more!

Watch below!

Vienna will begin streaming on www.stacykeachzoomtheater.com, Sunday, November 28, 2021 in a limited run that ends on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Previous productions for Stacy Keach Zoom Theater include Barrymore starring Keach and Brad Bellamy, The Gardener starring Keach alongside Ed Harris and Amy Madigan and David Storey's Home featuring Keach, Maxwell Caulfield, Alfred Molina and Juliet Mills.

In lieu of the price of admission, the production suggestions donations to benefit The Actors Fund of America.