VIDEO: See Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Leslie Odom Jr. and More Sing for Nurse Heroes on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving Day, the Nurse Heroes Live! all-star concert addressed the worldwide shortage of nurses and raised money for nursing programs and scholarships. For those who might have missed the benefit show, Nurse Heroes Live! will be available on Peacock beginning Giving Tuesday, December 1, 2020 until January 2, 2021.

Watch below!

The all-star event opened with a call-to-action from Oprah Winfrey followed by a night of moving performances beginning with Adrienne Warren, the Tony-nominated star of "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical," singing "One World, One Prayer" with The Wailers, the title track off the reggae band's 2021 Grammy nominated album produced and co-written with 19-time Grammy Award winner Emilio Estefan. Nurse Heroes Live! was produced by Times Square Live Media along with Estefan and Grammy nominee Shelly G. Berg, Dean of The Frost School of Music's Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra as Musical Director.

Throughout Nurse Heroes Live! we saw heartfelt messages from Billy Crystal, Canelo Alvarez, Marc Anthony, host Whoopi Goldberg, nurses who have been on the frontlines of the global pandemic this year, as well as unforgettable collaborations and performances including "Feel The Beat" by Black Eyed Peas and Maluma, "God Bless America" by Gloria Estefan, "Lean On Me/Stand By Me" by Leslie Odom Jr. and the Northwell Health Nurse Heroes Choir, "The Impossible Dream" by Josh Groban, "Is This Love" by Emily Estefan and Allen Stone, "I Believe That We Will Win" by Pitbull, "You've Got a Friend" by Carole King, and "No Sera Facil" by Chico (The Gipsy). The night closed on an inspiring and hopeful note with a spectacular finale performance of "Smile" by Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion, Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, David Foster, Katharine McPhee Foster, Josh Groban, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Also highlighted in Nurse Heroes Live! was Taylor Swift's donation of a collectible edition 'Folklore' guitar signed by her for the benefit of the Nurse Heroes Fund. Additionally, The RealReal is lending its support with a sale of masks and women's fashion with a portion of proceeds going to the Nurse Heroes Fund. Shop this sale here: https://www.therealreal.com/sales/nurse-heroes

Nurse Heroes Live! benefits from a generous gift by Sandi and Bill Nicholson of Santa Barbara, CA, from the 'Women Who Dared' art collection - the largest collection of work exclusively by women artists in private hands. The collection includes art spanning 2,500 years from all seven continents and tells the story of grit and perseverance of women in the arts while celebrating their incredible artistic talents. During the concert, select pieces from the 'Women Who Dared' collection were seen by the public for the first time ever, as well as messages from celebrity ambassadors Carol Burnett and Wendie Malick.

The 20,000 nurses of Northwell Health are the first beneficiaries of the Nurse Heroes Fund. Northwell Health is one of the largest healthcare providers in the US and the largest in New York. During the COVID-19 crisis, Northwell Health has been at the epicenter, providing medical care to over 100,000 COVID patients with the support of a team of 77,000 employees, including over 3,300 physicians and 20,000 nurses.,

To make a donation to the Nurse Heroes Fund:

Text NURSE to 707070 (in the US only)

Para el idioma español tex to ENFERMERA a 707070 (solo en los Estados Unidos) Or go to pledgeling.com/nurse

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You