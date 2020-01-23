VIDEO: See Ben Platt in the Trailer for RUN THIS TOWN

Click Here for More Articles on BEN PLATT

Twitter has teamed up with Oscilloscope Laboratories for outreach on Ricky Tollman's feature film debut, "Run This Town," starring Ben Platt.

"Run This Town" follows Bram (Platt), a young newspaper intern who desperately wants to cover hard-hitting news but is stuck writing listicles; his fortunes suddenly change when he luckily finds some salacious information on ex-Toronto mayor Rob Ford and is thrust into a hasty investigation that links him with two of the mayor's aides.

Watch the trailer below!

The film also stars Mena Massoud, Nina Dobrev, Gil Bellows, Scott Speedman, Jennifer Ehle, and Damian Lewis.

The film debuted at the SXSW Film Festival last year and will be released on March 6.

RUN THIS TOWN on March 6th pic.twitter.com/55QJ6BPPDW Run This Town (@RunThisTown) January 23, 2020





