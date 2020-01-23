VIDEO: Sarah Brightman Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' In 1999

The truth is she never left us! Broadway's legendary star and original Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, Sarah Brightman, is performing the classic song 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' from Evita in this throwback video from 1999. Check out the video below to get a peek at Brightman portraying Eva Person and magnificently taking on the legendary music of Andrew Lloyd-Webber!

Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Sarah Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard's dance and classical music charts, Brightman has achieved more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. She is also known for her iconic star turn in The Phantom of the Opera, whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Bocelli, "Time To Say Goodbye", became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



