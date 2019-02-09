VIDEO: Sara Ramirez Sings 'The Greatest Love of All'

Sara Ramirez took to Twitter to share a recording of herself singing The Greatest Love Of All.

"I miss singing 4 the pure joy of it," she writes. "When I was little this song resonated deeply w/me."

Watch the video below!

I miss singing 4 the pure joy of it. Sang impromptu into my phone in friends bathroom & sharing 4 anyone it may speak to. When I was little this song resonated deeply w/me. Thank U #WhitneyHouston #MichaelMasser #LindaCreed 4 impacting my life & art w/yours. #TheGreatestLoveOfAll pic.twitter.com/v4OoM7hB3n - Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) February 9, 2019

Sara Ramirez made her Broadway debut as Wahzinak in Paul Simon's The Capeman, starred in The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm, for which she received an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Best Actress, and was in Broadway's A Class Act as Felicia. Off-Broadway she had the honor of performing The Vagina Monologues with Tovah Feldshuh and Suzanne Bertish. Regionally Sara was in The Game as Marquise de Merteuil at The Barrington Stage Company, Anna Deveare Smith's Piano as Alicia at IACD and in starred as Josie in Barrio Babies at the Denver Center.







In 2005 she won both The Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical and The Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding featured Actress in a Musical for The Lady of the Lake in Monty Python's Spamalot.







Sara has had parts in the films "You've Got Mail" as the Zabar's Cashier and "Spiderman" (C op), Washington Heights (Belkis) and the film Going Under and went on to play the part of Dr. Calliope "Callie" Torres on the television hospital drama "Grey's Anatomy." While she is best known for her role as the independent Dr. Callie Torres on ABC's popular medical drama Grey's Anatomy.







Sara spent part of her 2004 summer at The Williamstown Theatre Festival and then returned to the role of Hannah on As the World Turns. In the 2004 season finale of NYPD Blue titled "Who's Your Daddy?", she guest starred as Irma Leone (the original air date was May 11). Sara filmed the Untitled Hotel Project for ABC/Warner Brothers for the 2004 season. Her other television credits include Baseball Wives (series regular an HBO pilot), Law & Order SVU (twice), Welcome to New York, Star Patrol (Fox Pilot), Third Watch, Spin City, Talk To Me, As The World Turns (twice).







Her involvement in NY workshops includes: Lennon workshop directed by Don Scardino, Carnival (for Radio City Music Hall), The Laura Nyro Project, and MTC's The Wild Party (Kate).







Her concerts include Martinis at the Martin Sara Ramirez with Hollis Resnik at The Ravinia, Bravo! Bernstein (MTW'S 20th ANNIVERSARY GALA CONCERT) at the Hudson Theatre and The Barrington Stage Company Gala where she sang "Wanting Her More" from The Game. She is a Graduate of The Juilliard School's Drama Division.

