VIDEO: Rachel Bay Jones to Guest Star on MODERN FAMILY

Rachel Bay Jones will guest star on the January 16th episode of "Modern Family," as Dylan's mom and former music video star!

See a clip of the episode below!

The episode description for tomorrow night is as follows: Phil and Claire decide to take a cycling tour through Italy before they become grandparents, and Dylan (guest star Reid Ewing) introduces them to his mom who has an interesting past. Meanwhile, Cameron and Mitchell discover some interesting reading material in Lily's room and decide to confront her about it, while Gloria and Jay discover their respective great uncles may have fought on opposing sides of a war.

Rachel Bay Jones won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. This was her first Tony nomination and first win. Her other Broadway credits include Pippin, Hair (Mother, Buddhadalirama); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (u/s-performed Lucia).

Ms. Jones' off Broadway credits include Hello Again (The Actress), Transport Group. National Tour: A Christmas Story (Mother). Regional: Sylvia (Sylvia), King and I (Anna), among others. Solo Album: ShowFolk. By day, Rachel is the mother of an extraordinary ten-year-old girl.

Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandles

