VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Kay Trinidad and Sam Primack Sing 'You Don't Know/I Am the One'

Check out Garzón's weekly virtual performance!

Quentin Garzón, Kay Trinidad (Hadestown, The Little Mermaid) and Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen) have come together virtually to perform You Don't Know/I Am the One'.

Check out the video below!

The song features Music & Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, with Orchestration Transcribed by Christina Fiol, and Guitar Transcribed by Nicholas Leung.

"You Don't Know/I Am The One"

from Next to Normal

Music by Tom Kitt

Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

Performers

Kay Trinidad

Quentin Garzón

Sam Primack

Band:

Piano/Synth - Jeremy F. Goodman

Guitar - Peter Douskalis

Bass - Magdalena Kress

Violin - Camille Enderlin

Cello - Katie Chambers

Drums - Brad Bailey

