VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Kay Trinidad and Sam Primack Sing 'You Don't Know/I Am the One'

Shutdown Streaming
Check out Garzón's weekly virtual performance!

Aug. 14, 2020  
Quentin Garzón, Kay Trinidad (Hadestown, The Little Mermaid) and Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen) have come together virtually to perform You Don't Know/I Am the One'.

Check out the video below!

Orchestration Transcribed by Christina Fiol, and Guitar Transcribed by Nicholas Leung.

"You Don't Know/I Am The One"
from Next to Normal
Music by Tom Kitt
Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

Performers
Kay Trinidad
Quentin Garzón
Sam Primack

Band:
Piano/Synth - Jeremy F. Goodman
Guitar - Peter Douskalis
Bass - Magdalena Kress
Violin - Camille Enderlin
Cello - Katie Chambers
Drums - Brad Bailey

