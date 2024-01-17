VIDEO: Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World

Performances continue on January 18, 20, 22, and 23 at 5:30, 6:45, and 8:00 PM for each date.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Broadway's original Elsa, Caissie Levy, and Anna, Patti Murin, have reunited for the first time to launch the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Watch video of their performance below including hits from Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Tarzan, The Little Mermaid, and more.

Murin opened the performance with "For The First Time In Forever" before being joined by Levy. Murin also performed "A Million Dreams" from The Greatest Showman. Levy stunned audiences with an acoustic rendition of "Part Of Your World."

The audience was thrilled to be treated to a ton of Disney hits, including a special performance of a Frozen song Murin and Levy never got to perform together on Broadway - "I Can't Lose You" - a song that was added to the production after the original leads departed.

Patti Murin's Off-Broadway debut was in 2005 in the staged concert of the Elizabeth Diggs-Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt stage musical Mirette with York Theatre Company. She next played Belle in a national tour of Beauty and the Beast (2006)and Donna George in 2007 as a swing and then understudy.In her next Broadway appearance, she originated the title role in Lysistrata Jones in 2012. Among other roles in regional and other stage productions, she played Glinda in the first national tour of Wicked (2012–2013). She played pathologist Nina Shore on the NBC medical drama television series Chicago Med, which she joined in 2016 and left in 2017.

Murin played Princess Anna in the musical Frozen which opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in March 2018. Murin participated in the development of the musical, performing as Anna during the table reads, workshops, and lab productions, and also played Anna during the musical's 2017 out of town tryout at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado. Murin played her final performance in the role on February 16, 2020.

She appeared in the Hallmark Channel film Love on Iceland with her husband Colin Donnell, which aired in January 2020.

Caissie Levy recently starred as Eva in Leopoldstadt on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Rose in Roundabout Theatre's Caroline, Or Change, Elsa in Frozen on Broadway, Fantine in the 2014 revival of Les Miserables; Molly in Ghost (and West End/cast album); Sheila in the 2009 revival of Hair (and West End/cast album); Elphaba in Wicked (and Los Angeles); Penny in Hairspray (and first national tour/Toronto).

Off-Broadway credits include The Bedwetter (Atlantic Theater Company), First Daughter Suite (The Public Theater/cast album); Sara in Murder Ballad; Maureen in Rent (national tour). She has performed solo internationally, including with Sir Rod Stewart in Las Vegas, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and recent Carnegie Hall debut with the NY Pops. Her solo album With You is available on iTunes.



