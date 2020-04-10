Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Opera Singer Erin G. McCarthy Performs With Her Angry Alpacas

Apr. 10, 2020  

One quarantined opera singer has taken to performing in her barn - and we aren't sure if the animals love or hate it!

Erin G. McCarthy posted a video on YouTube of her singing Vissi d'arte' from Puccini's Tosca, when three alpacas made an appearance.

Donatello (the white one), Grandma (the dark brown one), and Ginger (the strawberry blonde), were all "furious" that they had to be kept inside, according to McCarthy's YouTube description. Donatello even perform a little solo!

Check out the video below!

