VIDEO: On This Day. October 17- Happy Birthday, Susan Stroman!

Oct. 17, 2018  

On this day we're celebrating legendary director and choreographer, Susan Stroman!

Susan Stroman, a five-time Tony Award winner, has been honored with Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, and a record five Astaire Awards (recently renamed the Chita Rivera Awards). She is the recipient of the George Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater and a member of the Theater Hall of Fame in New York City.

Her Broadway credits include The Producers (winner of a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards), The Scottsboro Boys (nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the London Evening Standard Award for Best Musical), Contact, Prince of Broadway, Bullets Over Broadway, Big Fish, Crazy For You, Show Boat, Oklahoma!, The Frogs, The Music Man, Thou Shalt Not, Steel Pier, Big, and Picnic.

Off-Broadway credits include The Beast in the Jungle, Dot, Flora The Red Menace, and The Scottsboro Boys, And the World Goes 'Round, Happiness, and The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville.

She has directed opera, created ballets, and been represented on television and film.

Happy Birthday, Stro!

