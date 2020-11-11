VIDEO: On This Day, November 11- THE PEE WEE HERMAN SHOW Opens On Broadway
On this day in 2010, The Pee-Wee Herman Show began its limited run on Broadway!
The show was based on Paul Reubens' 1981 cult classic stage production, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, with elements added from his children's show "Pee-Wee's Playhouse".
The production featured a book by Paul Reubens and Bill Steinkellner, with additional material by John Paragon, and direction by Alex Timbers. The show also featured music by Jay Cotton and the work of renowned puppetry artist Basil Twist.
Based on the Saturday morning television show that became a cultural phenomenon, The Pee-Wee Herman Show reunited the one-and-only Pee-Wee Herman (Paul Reubens) with many of the original Playhouse cast of characters - including Miss Yvonne, Cowboy Curtis, Pterri the Pterodactyl, Jambi the Genie, and Chairry - for a celebration of sophisticated silliness.
