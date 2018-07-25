VIDEO: On This Day. July 25: A CHORUS LINE Lands on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1975, the landmark musical, A Chorus Line, celebrated its opening night on Broadway!

An audition of a lifetime - A Chorus Line celebrates both the glamour and grind of 17 talented dancers, and is the musical for everyone who's ever had a dream of making it in showbiz.

The unforgettable score features such classics as "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Hope I Get It" and more! With its celebration and true-to-life depiction of performers and their struggle to achieve greatness on the Broadway stage, A Chorus Line has earned unanimous praise as one of the true masterpieces of live theater and is one of the biggest smash hit musicals to ever play on the Great White Way.

A Chorus Line held the record as the longest running show on Broadway for 15 years and heralds nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Director and Best Choreographer, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Celebrate this milestone musical with a performance from Donna McKechnie and the original Broadway cast of A Chorus Line!

