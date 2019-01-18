VIDEO: On This Day, January 18= RAGTIME Opens On Broadway Starring Audra McDonald, Marin Mazzie, and Brian Stokes Mitchell

ON THIS DAY
On this day in 1998, the original Broadway production of Ragtime starring Audra McDonald, Marin Mazzie, and Brian Stokes Mitchell celebrated its opening night!

It's the turn of the century; everything is changing. Set in the volatile melting pot of New York City, three distinct American stories are woven together: an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician, all three united by their desire and belief in a brighter tomorrow.

The musical had its world premiere in Toronto, where it opened at the Ford Centre for the Performing Arts. The musical then moved to the Shubert Theatre, in Los Angeles and opened on Broadway on January 18, 1998.

RAGTIME has a book by Terrance McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Aherns. Directed by Frank Galati. The show was nominated for twelve Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Alexa Criscitiello

