VIDEO: On This Day, April 4- KINKY BOOTS Struts Onto Broadway!

On this day in 2013, Billy Porter, Stark Sands, and Annaleigh Ashford strutted their way onto the Broadway stage in the hit musical Kinky Boots!

Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company, a London production (where it won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical) with a UK & Ireland Tour, a North American First National Tour, a production in Germany, a Korean production returning to Seoul and a Japanese production in Tokyo and Osaka.

Other productions include an extended run in Toronto (winner of the Dora Award for Musical) and an award-winning Australian production which concluded in October 2017. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.