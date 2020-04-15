VIDEO: North Coast Rep Presents Conversation With Judith Ivey

North Coast rep has shared a video of their interview with Judith Ivey, who directed Chapatti at the theater in 2015.

Check it out below!

Judith is the recipient of the Tony, Drama Desk, Obie, and Lucille Lortel Awards. She has been nominated for the Outer Critics Circle, the Drama League, and Emmy Awards. She also received the Texas Medal of Arts in Theatre, as well as being inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame. Judith most recently performed on Broadway in The Heiress and was nominated for her fourth Tony Award. She has appeared in five solo shows, most notably The Lady with All the Answers, portraying Eppie Lederer, better known as Ann Landers, and was nominated for a fourth Drama Desk award and the Lucille Lortel Award. Judith received the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Amanda Wingfield in The Glass Menagerie. Judith has appeared in over 40 films including Devil's Advocate, Compromising Positions, Love, Hurts, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Flags of Our Fathers, and What Alice Found. She received an Emmy nomination for What the Deaf Man Heard.





