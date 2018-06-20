VIDEO: Noma Dumezweni, Kim Cattrall, Lena Headey, & More Perform Shakespeare's THE STRANGERS' CASE Speech For World Refugee Day

The International Rescue Committee and Shakespeare's Globe have released a new short film to mark World Refugee Day. A unique performance of Shakespeare's speech 'The Strangers' Case' from The Book of Sir Thomas More, the film features refugees from Syria, Sierra Leone and South Sudan alongside renowned actors including Kim Cattrall, Lena Headey, Noma Dumezweni and Jamael Westman in an expression of unity with all those who have fled conflict overseas.

Filmed in the Globe's iconic outdoor and indoor theatres, Sawsan Abou Zeinedin, Sana Kikhia, Rayan Azhari and Mohanad Hasb Alrsol Badr are joined by actors from stage and screen as they stand in solidarity with Shakespeare's rallying cry for humanity, which is as relevant today as it was 400 years ago. The film will launch the Globe's programming for Refugee Week (18th - 24th June) and will be screened across the site throughout the week.

The Book of Sir Thomas More was written and edited by a team of playwrights including Anthony Munday, Henry Chettle, Thomas Heywood, Thomas Dekker and William Shakespeare. Depicting More's RISE and fall, it includes a dramatization of the May Day riots of 1517, when citizens turned on their immigrant neighbours. Thomas More memorably confronts the rioters, condemning their 'mountainish inhumanity' and urging them to consider the 'the strangers' case': the plight of London's refugees.

Watch the short below!

Related Articles