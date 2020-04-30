VIDEO: NY Phil's Cynthia Phelps Performs the Viola Melody Opening Mahler 10

Mahler wrote his Symphony No. 10 in a state of poor health and emotional anguish; the work would end up being his last, and would remain unfinished upon his death. Principal Viola Cynthia Phelps demonstrates the haunting, plaintive melody played by the viola section that opens the first movement, which Mahler did manage to complete.

The rest of the symphony was orchestrated in the 1950s by British musicologist Deryck Cooke, authorized by Mahler's widow, Alma; it is this version that is most often performed.

Watch the video below!





