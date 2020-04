Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Maumee Orchestra spent the last week preparing and performing Mr. Blue Sky (ELO).

The orchestra, which features high school students, created the socially-distanced performance video. Check it out below!

The orchestra is from Maumee High School based in Maumee, Ohio.

For more information about the orchestra, visit their website here.





