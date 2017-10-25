VIDEO: Look Back on Robin De Jesus Led IN THE HEIGHTS at Onley Theatre Centre

The Olney Theatre Centre's production of IN THE HEIGHTS closed in early October, but they've just released a look-back video on the production. Check it out below!

Starring as Usnavi was Robin De Jesus, who in addition to his Tony nomination for his portrayal of Sonny in the original Broadway production of In the Heights, earned an additional Tony nod in 2010 for Featured Actor in a Musical for playing Jacob in the revival of La Cage Aux Folles. He most recently played Boq on the National Tour of Wicked, a role he also played in the Broadway run. De Jesus is best known in some circles for his debut performance in the cult-favorite independent musical film Camp (2003).

Linedy Genao, who comes to In the Heights following her professional debut in the original ensemble of the Broadway hit On Your Feet where she understudied the role of Gloria Estefan, played Vanessa. Mili played Nina, the neighborhood prodigy, who has returned home, ashamed of flunking-out of Stanford.

Marquise White played Benny, who still carries a torch for Nina while also working at her parents' taxicab dispatch company.

Rayanne Gonzales (recently seen as Emma Goldman in Ford's Theatre's Ragtime) played neighborhood matriarch Abuela Claudia while Natascia Diaz (recently Mary Magdalene in Signature Theatre's Jesus Christ Superstar) played Daniela, the neighborhood gossip and Vanessa's boss at the local salon.

Michael J. Mainwaring returned to Olney (Toby in Sweeney Todd) to play Sonny, the role originated by Robin De Jesus. Danny Bolero (another veteran of the Broadway company of In the Heights) and Vilma Gil (also Camila in Virginia Rep's production of In the Heights) played Nina's parents, Kevin and Camila, the cash-strapped owners of the local cab company. Juan Drigo Ricafort played Graffiti Pete.

Rounding out the 21-member company in the ensemble were Scean Aaron, Eunice Bae, Sharlane Conner, Andre Hinds, Jesse Jones, Ashleigh King, Rebecca Kritzer, Tobias A. Young and Melissa Victor.

