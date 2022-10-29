VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Perform ENCANTO Medley on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, October 28th to chat and perform a medley of songs written by Miranda from the animated film Encanto to promote the upcoming Hollywood Bowl concert on November 11th and 12th.

Watch video of the performance and chat below!

Encanto will be performed live at the Hollywood Bowl on November 11th and 12th, featuring the full animated cast with an introduction by Miranda, and the filmed performance will air on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 28th.

Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) and special guests, including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY Winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon.

This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation's "Encanto."

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.