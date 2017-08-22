VIDEO: Lesli Margherita and Kathryn Gallagher Cover Kesha's 'Bastards' in Stripped-Down Duet

Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea, Zorro) and Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) teamed up for an acoustic cover of Kesha's single "Bastards." Check it out below!

You can catch Margherita this weekend (Aug 24-26) at Feinstein's/54 Below in her new show Rule Your Kingdom. Written by Margherita, Rule Your Kingdom will be directed and produced by Lauren Bass, featuring musical direction and arrangements by Brett Ryback.

She is a QUEEN. She is a BROAD. She RULES. With her take-no-prisoners attitude and self-deprecating humor, "Queen" Lesli Margherita "inspires," "uplifts," and "slaps you across the face" - and let's be honest, everyone needs a good slap in the face every once in a while. From memorable favorites with a twist to new stories bound to become classics, Margherita's 70 minute showstopping set will leave you screaming "Yaaas!" Sparkle or do not; there is no try. Rule Your Kingdom.

Visit leslimargherita.com or 54below.com for more information.

