VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Accompanied by Katie Couric on Piano

Kristen Chenoweth sat down with Katie Couric for an interview on Friday to talk about her upcoming Hallmark movie special "A Christmas Story" airing tomorrow.

During the interview, Chenoweth sings "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" accompanied by Katie Couric on the piano. Watch below!

Chenoweth also revealed never-before-shared details about meeting her biological mother for the very first time. The Tony-Award winning actress gets honest about her experience growing up as an adopted child. During the conversation, she talks about realizing her talents as a singer/actress as a young child and recounts the moment she met her biological mother for the first time:

Chenoweth said, "When I walked through the door she said, "You're that girl?" She had seen me on the Tonight Show ten years prior. Her uncle said, "Lynn, there's a girl on the Tonight Show that acts just like you!" [My mother] is an incredible person. When I met her, she said, "Can you forgive me?" I said, "Forgive you? You gave me! My parents Junie and Jared gave me a life, the chance at a life. But you gave me life." I'm so grateful her."





