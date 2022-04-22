VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Groban Celebrate Barbra Streisand's 80th Birthday on TODAY

Ahead of Barbra Streisand's 80th birthday this coming Sunday, April 24, Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Groban spoke with Joe Fryer on the TODAY Show about the impact that Streisand has made on them and the entertainment industry.

"She, to me, is ageless. So I'm not even going to acknowledge her age," Chenoweth stated, regarding Streisand as a "rule-breaker" and "trailblazer."

Chenoweth also discussed performing for Streisand at a tribute concert, revealing that she was more nervous to sing for her than she was to sing in front of Queen Elizabeth.

The segment looks back on Streisand's iconic film career, including her roles in Hello, Dolly! and A Star Is Born. She is perhaps best known for her work originating the role of Fanny Brice in both the film and Broadway productions of Funny Girl.

The current Broadway revival of Funny Girl is slated to open this Sunday, April 24, the day of Streisand's 80th birthday.

Josh Groban discussed his experience recording a duet with Streisand, speaking on what it's like to be in the studio with the legend.

"All you can do is you can stand there and you can try your best and hope that you don't do poorly," Groban said. "The process in the studio with Barbra is one where we're all chasing something really, really wonderful and really beautiful."

Barbra Streisand also provided a statement to TODAY on how she will be celebrating her 80th birthday, sharing: "It's still too dangerous to have a big birthday party. So I've decided to have a small afternoon tea with some of my family and close friends, because my two gorgeous granddaughters love tea parties and they can wear pretty dresses."

Watch the complete TODAY Show Segment here: