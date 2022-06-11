VIDEO: Julie Andrews Surprised By THE SOUND OF MUSIC Von Trapp Children at AFI Life Achievement Award Presentation

Earlier this week, Julie Andrews was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award where she was met with a special surprise.

The five actors still living among those who portrayed the Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music joined Andrews in the audience and led the crowd in a sing-along of the song "Do-Re-Mi." They looked lovingly at Andrews and blew her kisses, as she sang along, which was captured in a touching video.

Check out the video below!

Julie Andrews is surprised by her kids from THE SOUND OF MUSIC and joins them in a sing-a-long of 'Do-Re-Mi' to kick off the AFI Life Achievement Award presentation to her - what a beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/TZYT7UNPhr - Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 10, 2022

Julie Andrews is an Oscar-winning actress and singer famous for her prolific Broadway and film career in such classics as My Fair Lady, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria and The Princess Diaries.

Andrews was born on October 1, 1935, in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England. She was a hit on the English stage before duplicating that success on Broadway, where she received Tony Award nominations for her roles in My Fair Lady, Camelot and Victor/Victoria.

She won an Academy Award for playing the title role in Mary Poppins and was also nominated for her performance in The Sound of Music. Andrews later worked on a number acclaimed films with husband Blake Edwards, and was made an English dame in 2000. Andrews is also the recipient of five Golden Globe awards, three GRAMMY AWARDS and two Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center medal and the SAG Life Achievement Award.